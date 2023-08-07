Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms today

A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our region this afternoon/evening. Storms look to fire up around 1-2 pm and continue to move through our region for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. There is an increased risk for severe thunderstorms today with the greatest threat being damaging winds, but localized flooding, hail, and even a brief/weak tornado is possible. Stay weather aware and download the WVVA Weather App to receive weather alerts wherever you are.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, but storms are expected to lose their intensity after sundown. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s overnight.

A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow morning; otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. We’ll notice lower humidity levels and cooler temperatures in the 70s for most.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday and temperatures will be seasonable. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

More unsettled weather will return for the end of the week as another cold front approaches. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

