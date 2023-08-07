Mercer County leaders talk importance of being weather aware

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the possibility of severe weather comes severe threats. Mercer County Emergency Management Director Keith Gunnoe says he’s making sure first responders and local leaders are up-to-speed on the weather threat looming over our area for Monday.

“I’ve contacted both city managers already today in Princeton and Bluefield just letting them know what’s going on. I’ve talked with the volunteer fire department chiefs. I’ve already been on the phone with Princeton Rescue Squad. I’m just trying to push out the fact that there is a potential today for some sever weather,” said Gunnoe.

Gunnoe says severe weather safety protection actually begins with you at home. People must take the necessary steps, beginning with planning for the event severe weather strikes your neighborhood. Gunnoe adds the key is staying weather aware using something like the WVVA weather app.

We also spoke with firefighters at the Bluefield, W.Va. Fire Department and they tell us people should hunker down and avoid driving if a storm brings hail or high winds to your doorstep.

“They need to seek shelter in their basement if they have a basement. If they do not have a basement they need to maybe get in the bathtub in their home or that area or a hallway. Somewhere with walls around them and not closest to the edge of the house or doors or windows,” said Captain Shannon Akers.

Gunnoe also says if you have an emergency, call 911 but if you’re trying to report storm damage, you should use the non emergency number: 304-425-8911.

