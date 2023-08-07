Large police presence, crime scene van near West Virginia State Fairgrounds

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is currently a large police presence near the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, a trailer park right off Route 219 in Fairlea has been taped off by law enforcement, and the Crime Scene van is currently on scene.

So far, police have not released any details related to the incident there.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

