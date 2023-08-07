Inaugural “Slingshot Rally” coming to Back of the Dragon in Tazewell

Fans of the Polaris Slingshot may want to check out this free event.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -While the Back of the Dragon is usually known for two-wheeled vehicles, this Saturday, it will be home to a free, new event focusing on a relatively new type of transportation: the Polaris Slingshot. The Back of the Dragon’s first-ever Slingshot Rally brings together fans of this three-wheeled motorcycle for group rides over Virginia’s only designated motorcycle route. In addition to the ride itself, there will also be Slingshot-specific vendors, a food truck, and more.

“Well, just come and hand out with us, you know... Whether you go out for... the rides or not, just come and hang out. We have our beautiful facility here of course. We’re a coffee shop, brewery, all your Back of the Dragon merch... says Beth Takach, director of Back of the Dragon, “...Even if you don’t own a Slingshot, if you just want to come down and look at the slingshots that are going to be here, still a really fun event for... the whole family, really.”

The event will start on Saturday at 10:00 am, but Takach says there will be things going on all weekend long. This is the first time they’ve held this event, but she says they hope to make this an annual tradition. You can find more information on this and other vehicle-specific rallies planned at their website.

