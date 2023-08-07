Governor Justice issues State of Preparedness ahead of severe storms

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice has issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in the Mountain State ahead of potential severe storms.

With this declaration, the State Emergency Operations Center increased today at 12 p.m. from Steady State to Enhanced Watch according to a release from the Governor’s Office.

The National Weather Service forecast predicts heavy precipitation, damaging winds, hail, and a chance of isolated tornadoes for parts of the state, which could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians. Gov. Justice urges citizens to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

For the latest updates on the severe weather, citizens are encouraged to monitor local forecasts, follow instructions from emergency management officials, and have a way to receive weather alerts, especially after dark.

For updates, follow WVEMD on social media: www.facebook.com/WVEMD/ and www.twitter.com/wvemd.

