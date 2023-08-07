Covington, VA Police Dept. mourns loss of former Chief Broughman

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Covington, Va. (WVVA) - The community of Covington, Virginia is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to Chief of Police, Christopher Smith, the former chief of the department--Joseph Broughman has passed away.

Broughman spent 40+ years in public service.

His current role was as part-time Student Resource Officer and D.A.R.E Officer at Jeter Watson Elementary School.

The Chief releasing this statement on the department’s Facebook page:

Our thoughts are with the Broughman family, his brothers & sisters in law enforcement and community-at-large.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather
Enhanced risk for severe weather on Monday
Demolition derby brings large crowds to last day of Tazewell County Fair
Demolition derby brings large crowds to last day of Tazewell County Fair
Team WV 2024 captures national championship at the U.S. Basketball Games
Team WV 2024 captures national championship at the U.S. Basketball Games
K-9 handler facing a number of charges including animal cruelty
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Furcast @ Noon: Meet Fancy
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Fancy
Interview @ Noon: Back to School Event
Interview @ Noon: Back To School Giveaway at Bluefield City Park
Birthday: 8.4.23 - 8.6.23
Birthday: 8.4.23 - 8.6.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.3.23