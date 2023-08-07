Covington, VA Police Dept. mourns loss of former Chief Broughman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Covington, Va. (WVVA) - The community of Covington, Virginia is mourning the loss of one of its own.
According to Chief of Police, Christopher Smith, the former chief of the department--Joseph Broughman has passed away.
Broughman spent 40+ years in public service.
His current role was as part-time Student Resource Officer and D.A.R.E Officer at Jeter Watson Elementary School.
The Chief releasing this statement on the department’s Facebook page:
Our thoughts are with the Broughman family, his brothers & sisters in law enforcement and community-at-large.
