Covington, VA Police Dept. mourns loss of former Chief Broughman

Covington, Va. (WVVA) - The community of Covington, Virginia is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to Chief of Police, Christopher Smith, the former chief of the department--Joseph Broughman has passed away.

Broughman spent 40+ years in public service.

His current role was as part-time Student Resource Officer and D.A.R.E Officer at Jeter Watson Elementary School.

The Chief releasing this statement on the department’s Facebook page:

It is with deep regret that I must share with our community the news that former City Manager and Chief of Police, Joseph B. Broughman, passed away last night. Chief Broughman served the City of Covington for over 40 years in numerous positions. JB’s current assignment was serving as the part time Jeter Watson School Resource and DARE Officer. On behalf of the City of Covington and the Covington Divison of Police, we are going to miss you JB. It has been an honor and privilege to serve with you.

Our thoughts are with the Broughman family, his brothers & sisters in law enforcement and community-at-large.

