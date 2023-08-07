Bryson DeChambeau wins the LIV Golf Greenbrier in record breaking fashion

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The final day of LIV Golf Greenbrier finished up at America’s Resort. Going into the day, Matthew Wolff and David Puig were tied at the top -12 while Bryson DeChambeau was at -11 after tying a LIV Golf round record at 61 on Saturday.

Despite Wolff and Puig’s lead, DeChambeau would come out the gates firing on Sunday getting seven birdies on the front nine and then capturing five throughout holes 10-17. Then on hole 18, DeChambeau would sink one last birdie from 40ft out to claim the individual championship with a Greenbrier, and LIV course record with a 58(-12). He would also be the second ever to score a 58 in men’s professional golf.

Team Torque would take the team championship after three days the team was -49. The team is comprised of Joaquin Neimann, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig, and Mito Pereira.

