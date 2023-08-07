Body found in Raleigh County

CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Crab Orchard area where they located a body on Monday.

According to a press release from RCSO, the male body was found near a gas well in the area.

The remains have been transported to the Medical Examiners Office, and this incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

There is no foul play expected at this time.

