Team WV 2024 captures national championship at the U.S. Basketball Games
2 local players are on the team’s roster
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WVVA) - Team WV 2024 will return to the Mountain State as champions of the U.S. Basketball Games.
Team WV beat teams from Washington, North Carolina and Mississippi en route to the championship. The team is comprised of 7 players from 5 different high schools across West Virginia. The roster is listed below:
RJ Hairston - Bluefield
JayAllen Turner - Charleston Catholic
Dawson Lunsford - George Washington
Zycheus Dobbs - Fairmont Senior
Deshawn God - Fairmont Senior
Andre Grant - Fairmont Senior
Ryan Cole - James Monroe
Head Coach: David Jennings
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.