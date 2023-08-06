Team WV 2024 captures national championship at the U.S. Basketball Games

2 local players are on the team’s roster
By Josh Widman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WVVA) - Team WV 2024 will return to the Mountain State as champions of the U.S. Basketball Games.

Team WV beat teams from Washington, North Carolina and Mississippi en route to the championship. The team is comprised of 7 players from 5 different high schools across West Virginia. The roster is listed below:

RJ Hairston - Bluefield

JayAllen Turner - Charleston Catholic

Dawson Lunsford - George Washington

Zycheus Dobbs - Fairmont Senior

Deshawn God - Fairmont Senior

Andre Grant - Fairmont Senior

Ryan Cole - James Monroe

Head Coach: David Jennings

