Mercer County Fair returns for 65th year

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) -It was two days of fun and sun for those who visited Mercer County Fair on this warm weekend. Both days were packed with events for those of all ages, from a kid’s fashion show to a car show with more than one hundred cars. There were also craft and food vendors, bounce houses, a rodeo, and much more.

“Everybody is laughing and smiling. Haven’t seen one fight yet,” said Rusty English, from the “Fun by Rusty” cotton candy and lemonade booth.

Steven Johnson, the president of the Mercer County Fair, says what makes this fair stand out from similar events is its emphasis on the farming heritage of the area it calls home.

“Well, it’s important to teach the young kids to know where their food comes from, the past history of agriculture, and what it’s going to today. We have some antique engines out here that was used 100 years ago...” says Johnson, “...it gives them a chance to connect back with the animals and nature and the history of their... their families, a lot of them that come from that...”

One event that showcased the farm-based fun of the fair was the chicken show. Melinda McDerment, president of WV GBA and an organizer for that event commends the Mercer County Fair’s commitment to rural representation.

“I love the tractors, the rodeo. They represent everything that we as America need to be representing - from the dogs, to the horses, to pigs, to chickens...” says McDerment.

