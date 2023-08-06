In Focus: Tazewell County TRIAD

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On this week’s In Focus, Taylor Hankins sits down with two members of an organization to help our senior citizens.

The organization is called Tazewell County TRIAD. It’s a partnership between several agencies in our are that promote safety for the area’s elderly population.

One member of TRIAD tells WVVA that denior citizens are the fastest growing population in Tazewell County.

“Triad is very necessary because in 2025 we will have more than 25% of our population that will be over 60 years old,” said Teressa Stiltner who works with TRIAD through the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

