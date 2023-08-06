Enhanced risk for severe weather on Monday
Some storms could have some severe winds, heavy rain, hail, and possibly a few tornadoes.
Severe potential for tonight is going to be on the lower side as cloud cover and storms from earlier in the day have kept the storms at bay. We could still see some stronger storms, but for the most part tonight will be fairly quiet. We’ll be down in the upper 60s.
You’ll want to stay weather aware Monday as the severe risk has been elevated for our area. We are now under a 3/5 ENHANCED RISK for severe weather. The main threat is looking to be gusty winds of 60 miles per hour or more, but we could see some large hail, torrential rain, and even a few weak tornadoes.
A low-pressure system tied to a cold front will tap into some strong energy as it sweeps across the Ohio Valley, and depending on conditions Monday afternoon, we could see some stronger storms.
Timing looks to be right after lunchtime, as a lot of weather models are putting the formation of storms around 1-2 PM, continuing on through the evening. Stay weather aware for the whole day, as this looks to be a very potent set up for our area. Depending on how much sunlight we get Monday morning and how quickly things heat up, we could see some very strong winds and severe storms. Flash flooding will also remain a possibility.
Temperatures on Monday will be sitting right around 80 degrees, and we’ll only get cooler through the start of the week. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 70s, and we’ll stay mainly in the 70s through Friday.
