Enhanced risk for severe weather on Monday

Severe potential for tonight is going to be on the lower side as cloud cover and storms from earlier in the day have kept the storms at bay. We could still see some stronger storms, but for the most part tonight will be fairly quiet. We’ll be down in the upper 60s.

Tonight will be a little quieter (WVVA WEATHER)

You’ll want to stay weather aware Monday as the severe risk has been elevated for our area. We are now under a 3/5 ENHANCED RISK for severe weather. The main threat is looking to be gusty winds of 60 miles per hour or more, but we could see some large hail, torrential rain, and even a few weak tornadoes.

Our area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather (WVVA WEATHER)

A low-pressure system tied to a cold front will tap into some strong energy as it sweeps across the Ohio Valley, and depending on conditions Monday afternoon, we could see some stronger storms.

The low pressure system and cold front will tap into energy right before it moves through (WVVA WEATHER)

Timing looks to be right after lunchtime, as a lot of weather models are putting the formation of storms around 1-2 PM, continuing on through the evening. Stay weather aware for the whole day, as this looks to be a very potent set up for our area. Depending on how much sunlight we get Monday morning and how quickly things heat up, we could see some very strong winds and severe storms. Flash flooding will also remain a possibility.

Timing for the storms looks to start right around 1 PM (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures on Monday will be sitting right around 80 degrees, and we’ll only get cooler through the start of the week. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 70s, and we’ll stay mainly in the 70s through Friday.

