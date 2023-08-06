Demolition derby brings large crowds to last day of Tazewell County Fair

The arena was packed with people watching the vehicle destruction
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The Tazewell County Fair finished up Saturday night. However, it didn’t go out quietly. The fair’s grand finale featured motorsports derbies. The cars weren’t there for their looks. They smashed and crashed their way to victory, with some derbies competing for best time and some competing for last car standing (or running that is).

“It’s just a good time. It’s a good thing to get everybody out, help working on your cars. Keeps these young kids – they’re not out doing drugs and drinking; They’re out here at the Tazewell County Fair having a good time with all of their friends,” says Austin Keen, one of the derby drivers.

“Well, anytime you turn something up, they like it,” says Kevin McGlothlin, another derby driver.

Whether there to see the racers’ driving skills or brutal car destruction, the motorsports competition brought large crowds to the fairgrounds on its last day, with some even sitting on the hill outside the arena to watch.

“The turnout’s been great. We’ve had a real good night last night and my conspirator there said that he thinks we had about ten thousand people tonight which is absolutely great...” says Rhudy Keith, president of Tazewell County Fair Association, “...The arena, it is absolutely packed out, and that’s exactly the way it takes to make this fair operate... Motorsports are our bread and butter. They really are.”

Keith says they have some good racers this year, describing the demolition derby as a “barnburner.”

The night ended with a bang thanks to a fireworks display. If you missed out on the derby, Keith says they plan to continue this annual event next year, adding they are planning to grow the derby every year in the future.

