“Community Fun Day” brings food, fun, and free backpacks to a park in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -A new event in Bluefield, Virginia, today is giving back to the community as we approach the new school year. The “Community Fun Day” at Warhawk Park gave out hotdogs, sweet treats, and a free backpack filled with school supplies. This event was organized by Landon Copolo, a 21-year-old town of Bluefield employee, with help from the Children’s Home Society, Graham High School, Deliverance temple Church, and Bethel United Methodist Church. Copolo said it was his time cleaning Warhawk Park that inspired him to want to give back to the people who live in the area.

“We definitely need to work with our community. We need to be there for our community. Ever since I grew up, my mom worked with Children’s Home Society. Worked with kids with nothing, so I think it’s just good to give back,” says Copolo.

Copolo adds, they had 150 backpacks in total to give away to students. He says these backpacks were given by an anonymous donor.

