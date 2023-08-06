“Community Fun Day” brings food, fun, and free backpacks to a park in Bluefield

The event was organized by a young Town of Bluefield employee who wanted to give back.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -A new event in Bluefield, Virginia, today is giving back to the community as we approach the new school year. The “Community Fun Day” at Warhawk Park gave out hotdogs, sweet treats, and a free backpack filled with school supplies. This event was organized by Landon Copolo, a 21-year-old town of Bluefield employee, with help from the Children’s Home Society, Graham High School, Deliverance temple Church, and Bethel United Methodist Church. Copolo said it was his time cleaning Warhawk Park that inspired him to want to give back to the people who live in the area.

“We definitely need to work with our community. We need to be there for our community. Ever since I grew up, my mom worked with Children’s Home Society. Worked with kids with nothing, so I think it’s just good to give back,” says Copolo.

Copolo adds, they had 150 backpacks in total to give away to students. He says these backpacks were given by an anonymous donor.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker
K-9 handler facing a number of charges including animal cruelty
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
Culbertson's home in Castlewood
GoFundMe organized to help woman who lost house to fire
Coal Fields Tattoo Convention
Coal Fields Tattoo Convention hits Beckley

Latest News

Demolition derby brings large crowds to last day of Tazewell County Fair
Demolition derby brings large crowds to last day of Tazewell County Fair
Demolition derby brings large crowds to last day of Tazewell County Fair
Demolition derby brings large crowds to last day of Tazewell County Fair
“Community Fun Day” brings food, fun, and free backpacks to a park in Bluefield
“Community Fun Day” brings food, fun, and free backpacks to park in Bluefield
Mercer County Fair returns for 65th year
Mercer County Fair returns for 65th year