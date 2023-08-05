Growing unsettled in the coming days
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday and Monday
Other than a stray shower, tonight looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should hover in the 60s overnight.
Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers/thunderstorms at times. Some storms could be on the stronger side tomorrow afternoon with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours being the greatest threats. Temperatures should top off in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s Sunday afternoon.
A cold front will swing through the region on Monday. It’ll bring a line of thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours, and some storms could be severe. Damaging winds and heavy rain would be the greatest threats with any severe thunderstorms on Monday. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.
Some spotty showers cannot be ruled out on Tuesday morning, but most should stay dry next Tuesday & Wednesday. We’ll also notice lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the 70s and low 80s mid-week.
Another cold front will bring more unsettled weather our way for the end of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
