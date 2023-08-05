Growing unsettled in the coming days

Other than a stray shower, tonight looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should hover in the 60s overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers/thunderstorms at times. Some storms could be on the stronger side tomorrow afternoon with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours being the greatest threats. Temperatures should top off in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s Sunday afternoon.

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will swing through the region on Monday. It’ll bring a line of thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours, and some storms could be severe. Damaging winds and heavy rain would be the greatest threats with any severe thunderstorms on Monday. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

A cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms through the region on Monday afternoon, and some storms could be severe. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some spotty showers cannot be ruled out on Tuesday morning, but most should stay dry next Tuesday & Wednesday. We’ll also notice lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the 70s and low 80s mid-week.

Humidity levels will drop mid-week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Another cold front will bring more unsettled weather our way for the end of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.