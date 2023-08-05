Annual parade returns to Mercer Street for Peak of the Bloom

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you saw a colorful elephant parading down the street in downtown Princeton on Saturday, you weren’t just seeing things. This was the Peak of the Bloom Parade and Day of Merriment. This Mercer Street parade had originally been scheduled for All Together Arts Week earlier this year but was postponed due to weather. Despite the rescheduling, the parade retained many of the things that make it a favorite tradition for those involved, including fun costumes, musical instruments, and a large white elephant with multicolor designs. We spoke to Ashleigh Gill, the person who rode on top of the elephant during the parade. She says she’s been involved with the parade since its inception.

“Well, I used to intern over here at the Riff Raff. It’s been a part of my entire life since I was in college at Concord, and it’s just a great place to come together with friends and to experience the community and to see the beautiful things that we can build when we all come together,” says Gill.

Gill says she is looking forward to participating in the parade when it returns to Mercer Street next year.

For a full list of the upcoming Peak of the Bloom events, go to the Peak of the Bloom website.

