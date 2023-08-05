Annual parade returns to Mercer Street for Peak of the Bloom

This parade is a part of the ten-day Peak of the Bloom celebration.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you saw a colorful elephant parading down the street in downtown Princeton on Saturday, you weren’t just seeing things. This was the Peak of the Bloom Parade and Day of Merriment. This Mercer Street parade had originally been scheduled for All Together Arts Week earlier this year but was postponed due to weather. Despite the rescheduling, the parade retained many of the things that make it a favorite tradition for those involved, including fun costumes, musical instruments, and a large white elephant with multicolor designs. We spoke to Ashleigh Gill, the person who rode on top of the elephant during the parade. She says she’s been involved with the parade since its inception.

“Well, I used to intern over here at the Riff Raff. It’s been a part of my entire life since I was in college at Concord, and it’s just a great place to come together with friends and to experience the community and to see the beautiful things that we can build when we all come together,” says Gill.

Gill says she is looking forward to participating in the parade when it returns to Mercer Street next year.

For a full list of the upcoming Peak of the Bloom events, go to the Peak of the Bloom website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
K-9 handler facing a number of charges including animal cruelty
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
Culbertson's home in Castlewood
GoFundMe organized to help woman who lost house to fire

Latest News

On Friday night, lawmakers were still awaiting word on whether a special session will take...
On Friday night, lawmakers were still awaiting word on whether a special session will take place ne
On Friday night, lawmakers were still awaiting word on whether a special session will take...
W.Va. lawmakers await call for special session on CO pay, among other issues
Firefighter Rodney Coles served with the Richmond Fire Department since 2008.
Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter
Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County
Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County