W.Va. lawmakers await call for special session on CO pay, among other issues


On Friday night, lawmakers were still awaiting word on whether a special session will take place next week to tackle critically low staffing levels in the stat
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday night, lawmakers were still awaiting word on whether a special session will take place next week to tackle critically low staffing levels in the state’s jails and prisons.

Calls for reform come amid a federal civil rights lawsuit that has recently shined new light on the issue. If class certified, attorneys say there is the potential for roughly 17,000 past and current inmates to be eligible for participation in the suit claiming they were subject to inhumane living conditions.

According to a Beckley attorney on the case, Steve New, recent depositions in the case revealed a general consensus among the regional jail system’s top brass that “West Virginia’s jails are horribly overcrowded, understaffed, and there are hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for maintenance that have been delayed and deferred for about a decade or so.”

Another attorney on the case, Robert Dunlap, hopes that maintenance repairs are also a priority.

“Obviously, there have been issues about water seeping in and creating a mold issue. I think the public is going to be shocked when they see what this lawsuit has uncovered and how bad things really are.”

New conceded that significant reforms have been made in recent days, including a kitchen remodel and a new water pump. “Since your reporting started and our litigation started, there have been tens of hundreds of thousands of dollars spent trying to correct conditions at Southern Regional Jail.”

With a 1.8 billion surplus reported in June, both attorneys hope the state will allocate at least 300 million in maintenance repairs, especially with respect to the broken locking systems that put inmates and correctional officers at risk.

“I just hope they not only address the surface, topical issues, but address what’s making that jail really dangerous,” added Dunlap.

WVVA News reached out to a spokesperson for corrections on Friday for more on what, if anything, will be addressed during the special session. WVVA News will share their response once it is received.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Raleigh Hill area of Burmeister Avenue reopened

Latest News

On Friday night, lawmakers were still awaiting word on whether a special session will take...
On Friday night, lawmakers were still awaiting word on whether a special session will take place ne
Firefighter Rodney Coles served with the Richmond Fire Department since 2008.
Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter
Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County
Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker