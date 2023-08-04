W.Va. lawmakers await call for special session on CO pay, among other issues

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday night, lawmakers were still awaiting word on whether a special session will take place next week to tackle critically low staffing levels in the state’s jails and prisons.

Calls for reform come amid a federal civil rights lawsuit that has recently shined new light on the issue. If class certified, attorneys say there is the potential for roughly 17,000 past and current inmates to be eligible for participation in the suit claiming they were subject to inhumane living conditions.

According to a Beckley attorney on the case, Steve New, recent depositions in the case revealed a general consensus among the regional jail system’s top brass that “West Virginia’s jails are horribly overcrowded, understaffed, and there are hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for maintenance that have been delayed and deferred for about a decade or so.”

Another attorney on the case, Robert Dunlap, hopes that maintenance repairs are also a priority.

“Obviously, there have been issues about water seeping in and creating a mold issue. I think the public is going to be shocked when they see what this lawsuit has uncovered and how bad things really are.”

New conceded that significant reforms have been made in recent days, including a kitchen remodel and a new water pump. “Since your reporting started and our litigation started, there have been tens of hundreds of thousands of dollars spent trying to correct conditions at Southern Regional Jail.”

With a 1.8 billion surplus reported in June, both attorneys hope the state will allocate at least 300 million in maintenance repairs, especially with respect to the broken locking systems that put inmates and correctional officers at risk.

“I just hope they not only address the surface, topical issues, but address what’s making that jail really dangerous,” added Dunlap.

WVVA News reached out to a spokesperson for corrections on Friday for more on what, if anything, will be addressed during the special session. WVVA News will share their response once it is received.

