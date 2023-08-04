Temps will spike into the weekend

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll continue to dry out this evening as low pressure moves out of the area. Tonight we should end up mainly clear and dry, with low temps in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday should bring sunny and seasonable weather, with highs in the low-upper 80s for most (pushing 90 for some lower elevations). While the humidity will stay on the lower side, we could still see a stray shower or two. Most however, will stay rain free tomorrow. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring highs in the 80s and 90s, and it will be a bit more humid as well. An approaching frontal system will bring a few passing showers/storms on Sunday as well, especially during the afternoon and into Sunday night.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread showers/storms are expected on Monday.

We’ll then get another decline in the heat and humidity by next Tue-Wed.

