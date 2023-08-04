Seasonable temperatures return today

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s
Temperatures will climb back up into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon.
Temperatures will climb back up into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties until 9 am this morning. Use caution if traveling.

Some patchy dense fog has developed across our region this morning.
Some patchy dense fog has developed across our region this morning.(WVVA WEATHER)

We are dealing with some patchy dense fog, but the fog should lift later this morning and we’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, and we could see some more patchy fog late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Lows should dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight and temperatures dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight and temperatures dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for a stray shower/thunderstorm. It’ll be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s for most.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday as temperatures climb into the 80s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday as temperatures climb into the 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most of our Sunday looks dry, but some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will once again climb into the 80s on Sunday afternoon.

Most of the weekend looks dry, but some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon/evening.
Most of the weekend looks dry, but some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon/evening.(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. At an early glance, it looks like we could see some storms on the stronger side so make sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast.

