Seasonable temperatures return today

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties until 9 am this morning. Use caution if traveling.

We are dealing with some patchy dense fog, but the fog should lift later this morning and we’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, and we could see some more patchy fog late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Lows should dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for a stray shower/thunderstorm. It’ll be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s for most.

Most of our Sunday looks dry, but some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will once again climb into the 80s on Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. At an early glance, it looks like we could see some storms on the stronger side so make sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast.

