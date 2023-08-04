Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter

In a statement, Richmond Fire confirmed that Coles served with the department since Aug. 4, 2008.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash on Thursday.

Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 south at mile marker 58 in Chesterfield at 3:45 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a 2003 Subaru sedan that ran off the road and struck bushes in the area.

The driver, Rodney Jermaine Coles, 49, of Petersburg, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

In a statement on Facebook, Richmond Fire confirmed that Coles served with the department since Aug. 4, 2008.

“We are mourning the tremendous loss of Firefighter Rodney Coles on what would have been his 15-year anniversary with the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services. Firefighter Coles recently experienced a sudden medical emergency and did not recover,” Richmond Fire said in a statement.

RFD says grief counseling and peer support will be available to those who need assistance during this time.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Raleigh Hill area of Burmeister Avenue reopened
Tajay Crockett Jr. found safe
UPDATE: Missing juvenile Tajay Crockett Jr. found

Latest News

Hayley May King, reported missing from Pulaski
Pulaski Police ask for help finding teenage girl
Bluefield State University
BSU welcomes former Alderson Broaddus University students
Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest
Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest
K-9 handler facing a number of charges including animal cruelty
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges