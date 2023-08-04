Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash on Thursday.

Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 south at mile marker 58 in Chesterfield at 3:45 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a 2003 Subaru sedan that ran off the road and struck bushes in the area.

The driver, Rodney Jermaine Coles, 49, of Petersburg, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

In a statement on Facebook, Richmond Fire confirmed that Coles served with the department since Aug. 4, 2008.

“We are mourning the tremendous loss of Firefighter Rodney Coles on what would have been his 15-year anniversary with the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services. Firefighter Coles recently experienced a sudden medical emergency and did not recover,” Richmond Fire said in a statement.

RFD says grief counseling and peer support will be available to those who need assistance during this time.

