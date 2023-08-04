Pulaski Police ask for help finding teenage girl

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old girl who’s been reported missing.

Haylee May King was last reported seen on Smith Lane in Pulaski about 1 a.m. Friday, August 4. She left her home wearing black shorts and a navy blue t-shirt with a white print on it, as well as a blanket, according to police. She has shoulder-length brown hair.

Click here for more photos.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 540-994-8680 (option 1 for dispatch or option 4 for Investigations).

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.