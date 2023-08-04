PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - “It’s good to be home,” said ER Director Dr. Amos Lane as he was met with fan-fare by friends and family at the entrance of Princeton Community Hospital.

This was a homecoming for Dr. Lane as he returned to his work place for the first time since receiving a liver transplant on July 6th.

The liver was donated by a co-worker who had never met Lane prior to finding out he was a perfect match for the transplant.

The donor, Matt Adams manager of facilities and safety at PCH, was on site today to embrace Lane. Adams returned home last week after donating 70% of his liver.

The CEO and President of PCH tells WVVA that with the close-knit work environment of the hospital co-workers become more like kin. And shows of appreciation like this are just what family is supposed to do.

“It’s really heartwarming because our employees here are just awesome. We do see ourselves as a family and our employees are demonstrating what their family does for each other by being able to support him with posters and our presence,” said Karen Bowling.

Dr. Lane has a little more recovery time at home before he can officially return to work, but if his co-workers actions today say anything its that they will be glad to have him back.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.