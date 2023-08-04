Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An overnight investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office led to multiple drug arrests according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Roy Martin, 49 of Charleston, and Tracy Brown, 44 of Cabin Creek, were both charged with the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

Sheriff Fridley described the events leading up to the arrests:

“Just after 4 a.m. on August 4, deputies were patrolling U.S. Rt 60 in Smithers when they observed two males acting suspiciously around a vehicle in the parking lot of an automotive repair shop. When deputies turned around the men began walking from the vehicle and down US Rt 60. Deputies then stopped and questioned the subjects and were able to determine that one of the subjects had been driving the vehicle in question and parked it at the repair shop. While conducting their investigation deputies located a black bag laying underneath of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the bag yielded a large quantity of a substance consistent with Heroin and a small quantity of a substance consistent with Methamphetamine along with a large quantity of pills consistent with Xanax. The estimated street value of the substances seized are over $10,000.”

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation also uncovered that Brown had an extraditable warrant in Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.