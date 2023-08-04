NFL player, former WVU player found not guilty of rape, kidnapping

Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster(WVU Sports)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GUERNESY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTV) - The rape and kidnapping trial of a former WVU football player and current NFL player came to an end in Cambridge, Ohio on Friday.

Officials with the court say a jury found Joshua Sills not guilty of rape and kidnapping Friday afternoon.

Sills was indicted on the two felony charges on Feb. 1, 2023.

NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case

According to the indictment, Sills allegedly held a victim against her will and engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual in December 2019.

Sills was part of the WVU team from 2016-2019 and is currently a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

