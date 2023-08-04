Miller Road, Coffman Hill Road in Greenbrier County to be closed

(KKTV)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 20/4, Miller Road, will have a closure at milepost 0.25 to milepost 0.40. This closure will start at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, until Thursday, 10, for a pipe culvert replacement. The road will reopen at the end of each day.

County Route 41, Coffman Hill Road, will have a bridge closure at milepost 0.18 to 0.19, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, August 21, through Friday, August 25, for a structure and deck replacement.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zones.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Raleigh Hill area of Burmeister Avenue reopened

Latest News

Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County
Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker
Coal Fields Tattoo Convention
Coal Fields Tattoo Convention hits Beckley
In Focus Preview: Tazewell County TRIAD
In Focus Preview: Tazewell County TRIAD
Culbertson's home in Castlewood
GoFundMe organized to help woman who lost house to fire