Miller Road, Coffman Hill Road in Greenbrier County to be closed

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 20/4, Miller Road, will have a closure at milepost 0.25 to milepost 0.40. This closure will start at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, until Thursday, 10, for a pipe culvert replacement. The road will reopen at the end of each day.

County Route 41, Coffman Hill Road, will have a bridge closure at milepost 0.18 to 0.19, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, August 21, through Friday, August 25, for a structure and deck replacement.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zones.

