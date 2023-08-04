K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges

The handler of a K-9 that went missing in April faces a number of misdemeanor charges in connection with the case, including animal cruelty.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The handler of a K-9 that went missing in April faces a number of misdemeanor charges in connection with the case, including animal cruelty, the South Charleston Police Department said Thursday.

Marcus Dudley, K-9 Chase’s handler, was a Chapmanville Police officer at the time of the disappearance but lived in South Charleston.

Dudley was indicted in Kanawha County on three counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer, and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Rob Kuenzel, attorney for the town of Chapmanville, released the following statement:

“From day one, the Town of Chapmanville and Chapmanville Police Department have cooperated with South Charleston Police Department in the investigation of our missing K-9, Chase. The Town and its police department are hopeful that the actions of the Kanawha County Grand Jury will help to shed light on this unfortunate situation and ultimately obtain justice for Chase.

According to the investigation, Dudley’s statements about what happened to Chase, who reportedly jumped a fence and escaped the morning of April 11, were inconsistent.

Days after the incident, WSAZ learned the handler no longer worked for the Chapmanville Police Department.

Investigators have not released information about Chase’s condition or whereabouts.

The case has drawn attention from animal lovers across the United States. They even formed a Facebook group “Justice for K-9 Officer Chase.”

For previous coverage >>>

‘It’s frustrating, I understand’: Chapmanville attorney speaks after missing K-9 report given to prosecutor

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Raleigh Hill area of Burmeister Avenue reopened
Tajay Crockett Jr. found safe
UPDATE: Missing juvenile Tajay Crockett Jr. found

Latest News

Bluefield State University
BSU welcomes former Alderson Broaddus University students
Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest
Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest
Firefighter Rodney Coles served with the Richmond Fire Department since 2008.
Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter
Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest
Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest