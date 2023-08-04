Interview @ Noon: Back To School Giveaway at Bluefield City Park

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County, WV native and evangelist Edd Henry has returned to his roots for the 19th year to ensure our children start the year off on the right foot.

In conjunction with the Good Neighborhood Group and alongside friends to WVVA like IPS Memorial Chapel’s Rev. James Mitchell--they will be providing our children with all the necessary backpacks and school supplies free of charge.

It’s happening at Bluefield City Park from 11 AM until 6 PM on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The evangelist stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers and shared more in the interview above.

