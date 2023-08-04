GoFundMe organized to help woman who lost house to fire

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - July 11 was an average day for Pricey Culbertson. She says she woke up at her home in Castlewood and got ready for her bus ride to the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens in Cedar Bluff. Upon arrival her bus driver saw Pricey outside waiting but he also noticed something else.

“I noticed the smoke before hand and as soon as I pulled up I asked her where is that smoke coming from,” said PACE Driver, Harley Rowe.

The smoke was coming from Culbertson’s home. Rowe says Culbertson wanted to go inside the house to see what she could salvage but he managed to calm her down and keep her safe on his bus.

“There’s only so much you can do. It’s just like that. We called the fire department and let her daughter know. We just tried to save as much as we could because something is better than nothing,” said Rowe.

Culbertson says Rowe has been driving her from Castlewood to Cedar Bluff for about seven years. She says she’s grateful she had him to lean on when her world was seemingly crashing down.

“Today it’s still unreal. Then when I go over there to feed my dogs I have to look at it you know. It hurts to see it you know burnt down and everything,” said Culbertson.

Culbertson says she lived in the house since she got married at 16. She says she is still haunted by seeing her home consumed by the fire. It’s a memory that’s triggered nightmares and sleeplessness.

“I wake up and I see that fire burning my house down so I can’t sleep. I’ll get over it sometime I know I will,” said Culbertson.

Culbertson says a family friend is letting her and her daughter stay in a trailer right now. She says she has plans to trade two vehicles for the trailer but says she would like to have it moved to the property where her home is.

Those at the AASC know this would take money which is why they’re hoping to raise $5,000 using a GoFundMe to help with that possibility. Culbertson says she started going to the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens about 11 years ago after her husband passed away.

If you would like to donate to Culbertson’s GoFundMe, click HERE.

