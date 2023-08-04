Furcast @ Noon: Meet Fancy

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Our friends with the Tazewell County Animal Shelter recently stopped by WVVA News @ Noon to introduce us all to Fancy.

Fancy is 2-years-old and 65 pounds. She gets along with dogs, cats and children of all ages.

Alise and the folks with Tazewell County Animal Shelter want to remind everyone that Kimberly’s Greenhouse at Pigsah and Grant’s Supermarkets has sponsored their adoption fees through Friday, August 11, 2023.

The sponsorship covers spay/neuter procedures and to receive their vaccinations.

You will also receive a voucher for a free bag of pet food.

Learn more in the interview above.

Tazewell County Animal Shelter

736 Camp Joy Road in Bluefield, VA, 24605

Phone: 276-988-5795

E-mail: tazewellcountyanimalshelter@gmail.com

Opening Hours: Monday-Friday: 12pm-5pm

Wednesdays 12 PM - 4:30 PM

