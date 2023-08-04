In Focus Preview: Tazewell County TRIAD

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Coming up on this weekend’s edition of In Focus, Taylor Hankins sits down with two members of an organization to help our senior citizens.

The organization is called Tazewell County TRIAD. It’s a partnership between several agencies in our are that promote safety for the area’s elderly population.

One member of TRIAD tells WVVA that denior citizens are the fastest growing population in Tazewell County.

“Triad is very necessary because in 2025 we will have more than 25% of our population that will be over 60 years old,” said Teressa Stiltner who works with TRIAD through the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Learn more about TRIAD and an upcoming event to raise funds for senior safety this Sunday at 9am.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Raleigh Hill area of Burmeister Avenue reopened

Latest News

Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County
Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker
PCH Doctor returns home after successful liver transplant donated by co-worker
Coal Fields Tattoo Convention
Coal Fields Tattoo Convention hits Beckley
Culbertson's home in Castlewood
GoFundMe organized to help woman who lost house to fire