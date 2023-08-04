First responders rescue dog trapped in large sinkhole

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - A dog was rescued from a large sinkhole in Richlands earlier this week.

According to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call of a dog trapped in a sinkhole that was approximately 60 feet deep and seven feet wide.

Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the Richlands Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said that there was no way to save the dog without sending someone into the hole, so a harness was made, and Master Deputy Ray Smith volunteered to be lowered down into the sinkhole.

Smith was able to successfully bring the animal out of the hole.

Richlands dog rescue (Tazewell County Sheriff's Office) (Tazewell Co. Virginia Sheriff's Office Facebook)

