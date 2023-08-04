First pill for postpartum depression could soon get FDA approval

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pixabay)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first pill for postpartum depression could be approved by the FDA as soon as this week.

UVA says that if this new drug is approved, it will allow moms to take medication for a shorter period of time and to feel better faster.

“Babies are developing very rapidly when they’re little, and so getting moms better faster is a really key component to treating postpartum depression,” UVA Professor Jennifer Payne said.

Payne says postpartum depression is the most common complication for new moms.

“They often have trouble sleeping including when the baby is sleeping. They may not take care of themselves the way that they would normally, so not showering, not taking care of things, and they will feel negative, guilty like a bad person, have negative thoughts and can even develop suicidal thoughts,” Payne said.

The new drug, called zuranolone, would work within a few days and provide a better treatment option.

“The drug is is thought to act on the GABA receptor, which decreases the brain’s response to stress and relieves depressive symptoms,” Payne said. “Standard antidepressant treatments usually take weeks to months to fully work. This medication works in the first three days of administration.”

Dr. Payne says that if you are a mom and feel like you are going through postpartum depression, to call your OB/GYN or primary care doctor.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Raleigh Hill area of Burmeister Avenue reopened

Latest News

Barrel Bowl
Barrel Bowl returns to Princeton Elks Golf Course
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player found not guilty of rape, kidnapping
Affordable broadband topic of town hall
Bluefield town hall to address affordable broadband service
Fayette County drug arrests
Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Fancy
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Fancy