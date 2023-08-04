First pill for postpartum depression could soon get FDA approval

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first pill for postpartum depression could be approved by the FDA as soon as this week.

UVA says that if this new drug is approved, it will allow moms to take medication for a shorter period of time and to feel better faster.

“Babies are developing very rapidly when they’re little, and so getting moms better faster is a really key component to treating postpartum depression,” UVA Professor Jennifer Payne said.

Payne says postpartum depression is the most common complication for new moms.

“They often have trouble sleeping including when the baby is sleeping. They may not take care of themselves the way that they would normally, so not showering, not taking care of things, and they will feel negative, guilty like a bad person, have negative thoughts and can even develop suicidal thoughts,” Payne said.

The new drug, called zuranolone, would work within a few days and provide a better treatment option.

“The drug is is thought to act on the GABA receptor, which decreases the brain’s response to stress and relieves depressive symptoms,” Payne said. “Standard antidepressant treatments usually take weeks to months to fully work. This medication works in the first three days of administration.”

Dr. Payne says that if you are a mom and feel like you are going through postpartum depression, to call your OB/GYN or primary care doctor.

