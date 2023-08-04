Cole Harley-Davidson sets fundraiser

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fundraiser ride is set for Saturday at Cole Harley-Davidson in Bluefield to aid the family of a young Bramwell volunteer firefighter who was killed recently in an ATV accident.

James Cleary Jr., 19, died as he and his father were visiting a previous accident scene when their ATV side-by-side started rolling and dragged both of them over a hill when they tried to stop it.

Cleary’s father was injured in the incident.

Michaela Green, the young Cleary’s sister, said cars and trucks are also welcome to ride in the event, not just motorcycles.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11:30.

Green said participants will ride to Hinton, then take back roads to Ghent and Camp Creek and return to Cole Harley-Davidson where a free lunch will be provided by the dealership.

“There will also be door prizes and a raffle,” she said, as well as a 50/50 drawing.

Raffle items include brand new tools and a Tactacam for bows and rifles.

Door prizes include gift certificates and a Harley motorcycle cover.

Green said the fee to ride is $20 per single rider plus $5 for passenger.

All proceeds go to the family to help take care of medical bills.

