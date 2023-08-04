Cole Harley-Davidson sets fundraiser

By Charlie Boothe and Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fundraiser ride is set for Saturday at Cole Harley-Davidson in Bluefield to aid the family of a young Bramwell volunteer firefighter who was killed recently in an ATV accident.

James Cleary Jr., 19, died as he and his father were visiting a previous accident scene when their ATV side-by-side started rolling and dragged both of them over a hill when they tried to stop it.

Cleary’s father was injured in the incident.

Michaela Green, the young Cleary’s sister, said cars and trucks are also welcome to ride in the event, not just motorcycles.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11:30.

Green said participants will ride to Hinton, then take back roads to Ghent and Camp Creek and return to Cole Harley-Davidson where a free lunch will be provided by the dealership.

“There will also be door prizes and a raffle,” she said, as well as a 50/50 drawing.

Raffle items include brand new tools and a Tactacam for bows and rifles.

Door prizes include gift certificates and a Harley motorcycle cover.

Green said the fee to ride is $20 per single rider plus $5 for passenger.

All proceeds go to the family to help take care of medical bills.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
Mother wants justice in son’s death
Tajay Crockett Jr. found safe
UPDATE: Missing juvenile Tajay Crockett Jr. found
Nichole Brooks
Brooks get 30 years in prison

Latest News

Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest
Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest
Cole Harley-Davidson sets fundraiser
Cole Harley-Davidson sets fundraiser
Pennington sentenced to life plus 115 years for murder of Kaitlyn Toler, financial crimes
Pennington sentenced to life plus 115 years for murder of Kaitlyn Toler, financial crimes
Court ruling
Six inmates plead guilty to possessing weapons at FCI Beckley