Coal Fields Tattoo Convention hits Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a new event in Raleigh County, but the souvenirs you get here are a little more permanent.

This weekend, Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6, more than 150 tattoo artists from around the world are coming to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center to share their craft...

And it’s all part of the inaugural Coal Fields Tattoo Convention.

The event’s promoter, Shawn Alexander, says he wanted to bring something truly unique to the area. That’s why this weekend will feature tattoo contests, live music performances, art exhibitions, fashion shows and circus acts. The artists, which include one of only four Polynesian-style tattoo artists in the country, will be showcasing their style and techniques during their sessions.

WVVA spoke with a few of these artists to see what they think makes the convention so special.

“I love being able to come to different areas like this cause, I mean, I had never heard of Beckley, West Virginia, until I heard about this show,” shared Mycala Massacre, a tattoo artist and body piercer from Ohio. “I love being able to come to new areas and see new areas...Everybody here is so nice. It’s such good spirits the entire time. It’s just a good, family show.”

“I think it’s really great that this is something new that they’re starting here,” added Michelle Manhart, a military vet turned Playboy model turned tattoo artist. “For us, it’s even more amazing cause we really want people to see that tattoos are more than just, you know, ink on the skin. It really portrays a person and allows them to put more out there about who they really are.”

While the whirring of tattoo guns is filling the convention center’s arena, upstairs is a different story. There, you can meet and pet real wolf dogs.

You can even get your picture taken.

This opportunity is all thanks to Rob and Raven Krise, who own Wildefell Wolves outside Knoxville, Tennesee. Here, the Krise family works to shelter and rehabilitate the animals.

“We’re asked to come out and do the convention because a lot of people like to have a tattoo of an owl or a wolf and such. To be able to let the people see, firsthand, the actual animal themselves to give the inspiration and to see the animal to make sure the tattoo is coming out right...” Krise told WVVA.

And if needles aren’t your thing, that’s okay too. Both Wildefell Wolves and Mortal Coil Serpentry out of Winston-Salem, NC, are on-site to provide education as well.

“You can appreciate art without getting tattoos,” explained Adam Wulf with Mortal Coil Serpentry. “You can appreciate snakes without owning one. You can still learn about them. You can still learn to respect them, even if that respect ends at, ‘I’m gonna give you your space and do my thing, and you’re gonna go do your thing.’ That’s totally fine.”

The Coal Fields Tattoo Convention is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 at the door. Learn more here.

