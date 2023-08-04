Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest

Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest
Bluefield Va. IDA hosts Field Fest
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Virginia IDA hosted their last Field Fest event for the summer, this evening in downtown Bluefield Virginia.

The event took place the first Thursday of every month throughout the summer.

This month featured live music from ‘Steele Cookin Band’ from Bristol, Tennessee.

A classic car cruise in, put on by the East River Street Rod Association.

Food Vendors were also available as well as plenty of beer and wine options.

Organizers say this was a great way to bring the community out to socialize and have fun.

General admission was free to the community and money raised from the beer and wine sales will go to the IDA to fund next year’s event.

