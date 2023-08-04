Bluefield town hall to address affordable broadband service

Affordable broadband topic of town hall
Affordable broadband topic of town hall(Public Domain Pictures)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Student access to affordable broadband is the main subject of a town hall meeting in Bluefield Monday evening.

Gabrielle Ponder, Executive Assistant to the City Manager, said Kelly Workman, director of the West Virginia Office of Broadband, will be at the meeting as well as Michael Clemons with Gigabeam.

“We believe this gathering holds immense value for our city’s progress and prosperity,” Ponder said, adding that the affordability of broadband services is critical to students in particular and this gives anyone who may have questions about broadband access a chance to ask them.

Lack of broadband access was prevalent during the pandemic when schools were closed and students had to use virtual learning.

Ponder said the town hall is one of others to come and it is a collaboration between Bluefield State University, the City of Bluefield, the Student Freedom Initiative and the West Virginia Broadband Office.

“The town hall will be the first of many initiatives dedicated to driving positive transformations in Bluefield’s educational and workforce sectors,” she said, with this first meeting focusing on creating a situation where all residents can have affordable access to broadband service.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bluefield Arts Center.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Raleigh Hill area of Burmeister Avenue reopened

Latest News

Barrel Bowl
Barrel Bowl returns to Princeton Elks Golf Course
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player found not guilty of rape, kidnapping
Fayette County drug arrests
Overnight investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Fayette County
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Fancy
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Fancy