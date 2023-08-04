Barrel Bowl returns to Princeton Elks Golf Course

Barrel Bowl
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 8th annual Barrel Bowl returned to the Princeton Elks Golf Course. The golf tournament started on Thursday and wraps up Friday. Teams representing the now consolidated Welch Maroon Wave and Gary Coal Diggers teed off for a friendly competition to benefit three groups in McDowell County.

Money gathered from the team’s entry fees and other donations will benefit Mount View athletics, The McDowell County Special Olympics and Welch Elementary School’s service dog, Coal.

Last year the Barrel Bowl surpassed the $100K mark for funding. The president for the Barrel Bowl, Becky Riggins says they’re hoping to add a good amount to that this year.

“There’s such a need in McDowell County. All our charities, there’s such a need and we do it because our mission statement is giving back to McDowell County but also renewing old friendships,” said Riggins.

Riggins says the success of the Barrel Bowl wouldn’t be possible without sponsors and her committee members.

