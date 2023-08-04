August is National Immunization Awareness Month

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health is joining several partners across the nation in highlighting the importance of routine vaccinations for all ages in recognition of National Immunization Awareness Month.

August was also proclaimed as Immunization month in the Mountain State by Governor Jim Justice.

“Children and adults are encouraged to keep vaccinations up to date to protect themselves and vulnerable populations from vaccine preventable diseases,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer. “Vaccines are the safest way to protect against preventable illnesses, and routine well-visits with your physician help ensure you or your child do not fall behind on vaccines.”

On-time vaccination throughout childhood provides immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases. Vaccines are recommended for adults based on age, health condition, job, lifestyle, travel, and other factors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Adult Vaccines Self-Assessment Tool helps users determine when vaccines are recommended.

Learn more about vaccines for children and adults at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/index.html. To view and apply for careers in the public health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.

