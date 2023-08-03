Sen. Capito announces resources to help addiction crisis in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, today announced funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and Marshall University. The resources will support the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP)-Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Access Program and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service Grants, which both aim to tackle the addiction crisis.

“The addiction crisis continues to impact far too many West Virginians. As a result, our response must be targeted based on the specific needs and challenges that our communities face. Part of that effort is investing in programs like those at DHHR and Marshall that aim to help those struggling with addiction and help put them on a path to recovery and ultimately reach their full potential,” Sen. Capito said.

Details on the awards are listed below:

$1,000,000 for Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va .) to support the RCORP-MAT Access Program, which aims to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder (SUD), including opioid use disorder (OUD), in rural communities. The purpose of this program is to improve health care in rural areas by establishing new MAT access points and increasing the capacity for sustainable MAT service provision in rural areas. to support the RCORP-MAT Access Program, which aims to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder (SUD), including opioid use disorder (OUD), in rural communities. The purpose of this program is to improve health care in rural areas by establishing new MAT access points and increasing the capacity for sustainable MAT service provision in rural areas.

$800,000 for WV DHHR (Charleston, W.Va .) through First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act Grants to allow first responders and members of other key community sectors to administer a drug or devices for emergency reversal of known or suspected opioid overdose. throughGrants to allow first responders and members of other key community sectors to administer a drug or devices for emergency reversal of known or suspected opioid overdose.

$500,000 for Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va.) to support substance abuse and mental health treatments through The Wellness Project at the university. to support substance abuse and mental health treatments through The Wellness Project at the university.

