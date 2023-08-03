Rep. Griffith presents books from Library of Congress to Tazewell County Library System

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Books from our nation’s capitol have made their way down to the Tazewell County Public Library today.

Congressman Morgan Griffith presented the Tazewell County Library with literature from the Library of Congress Surplus Books Program.

Griffith telling the crowd at the book unveiling today that libraries hold an integral place in our communities for learning and discovery..

”I was proud to do it because I love libraries. I don’t know how you don’t. Particularly if you are into learning either as a child or life-long learning. Libraries are so important,” said Griffith.

16 books will be taken to each branch in the Tazewell County Library System, with a total of 64 pieces of literature donated.

The books will be apart of the county library’s new early literacy “book buddies” program.

The program will see community volunteers reading weekly with kids one-on-one to boost youth literacy in the area.

