Rain will gradually taper off into Friday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure continuing to make its way through the area will keep us on the damp side tonight, but the rain will slowly but surely become more scattered and light overnight. We’ll otherwise see some lingering clouds and fog, with low temps in the 60s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow could bring a few isolated showers/storms, but overall, we’ll be undergoing a drying trend. Winds should switch from the SW to out of the north tomorrow afternoon, ushering in cooler and drier air. Temps tomorrow will be seasonable, in the mid 70s to low 80s for most. Friday night looks mainly clear and cool with low temps in the 50s and 60s.

MAINLY DRY ON SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday and Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and warmer high temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s. We’ll see some pop-up showers and storms here and there each day, but nothing widespread is expected. Slightly better chances of wider-spread rain will arrive next week as a front heads in our direction.

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.