People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles

By Annie Andersen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In celebration of National Mustard Day, French’s Mustard and Skittles are teaming up with a new tangy pairing, mustard flavored Skittles. The limited edition Skittles are the most recent in a years-long history of unique mustard-flavored pairings to bring attention to the condiment’s special day.

Wednesday, the French’s Mustard Mobile stopped in Washington, DC to give people there a chance to try out the new concoction. Ahead of the four hour event, the line wrapped around the block at the City Center shopping area.

The line surprised some who came down to try mustard Skittles. ”We were definitely surprised at how long the line was,” said Kate Swetz. “One guy came up and was like ‘What is this for’ and we were like ‘Mustard flavored Skittles’.

“I like mustard,” remarked 7-year-old Lex Bagley when asked why he decided to try the new Skittles.

After waiting in line to try the Skittles, those who ‘mustard’ the courage had mixed reactions.

“That’s horrible,” Bagley said after trying.

Swetz had a different approach, even going for a second Skittles. “That’s mustardy… it’s not horrible though,” she said.

French’s Mustard says they expected the Skittles wouldn’t be a hit with everybody. However, Communications Manager Sarah Windham explained, the goal of this collaboration is just to have fun, not give people a new favorite food. “French’s has such a loyal fan base and so does Skittles, and the combination of the two is just so much fun.”

Mustard fans have only one more chance to get the Skittles in person. The final in-person giveaway will be Friday, August 4 at Hudson River Park in New York City, from 11AM–3PM. However, people can also enter a contest online to win a chance to try the limited-edition Skittles.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
Mother wants justice in son’s death
Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
Tajay Gene Crockett Jr.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing juvenile
Nichole Brooks
Brooks get 30 years in prison

Latest News

Burmeister Avenue closed until further notice after accident involving tractor trailer
Burmeister Avenue closed until further notice after accident involving tractor trailer
Love in Action Giveaway
Interview @ Noon: ‘Love in Action’ giveaway returns to the armory in Welch this weekend
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Burmeister Avenue closed until further notice after accident involving tractor trailer
Leaders and supporters celebrate dedication of Rahall’s congressional archives to WVU Tech
Leaders and supporters celebrate dedication of Rahall’s congressional archives to WVU Tech
Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Elkins and Jane Lew on Monday to address high school...
Sen. Capito announces resources to help addiction crisis in West Virginia