Pennington sentenced to life plus 115 years for murder of Kaitlyn Toler, financial crimes

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -6 years after the body of 21 year old Kaitlyn Toler was discovered on East River Mountain, the man convicted of her murder Michael Pennington Jr. has been sentenced.

The day began with the judge denying the defense’s motion to set aside the verdict for lack of evidence as well as the defense’s motion to sever the financial crimes.

Then several family members of Kaitlyn’s family shared victim impact statements including her mother Mary.

Mary told the court that Kaitlyn was her only child, best friend and love of her life. She mourns that her grandson who was only 18 months old when Kaitlyn was murdered will only ever know her mother through picture books saying, “The pain will last forever,”

Pennington then addressed the court denying he murdered Kaitlyn saying, “I have not been the best person but I am not a monster,”

On cross, The Commonwealth’s Attorney said to Pennington, “Be a man for once and tell the family what happened to Kaitlyn,”

Pennington addressed Kaitlyn’s mother saying, “I am sorry for you loss and you know that Mary,” while maintaining his innocence.

Pennington’s sentence was then entered, with a life sentence for the murder plus 115 years for concealment and financial crimes.

Here is a full list of the sentencing:

1st Degree Murder: Life in Prison

Concealment of a Dead Body: 5 years

Grand Larceny: 20 years

Grand Larceny: 20 years

Larceny with intent to sell stolen property: 20 years

Larceny with intent to sell stolen property: 20 years

Credit Card Theft: 20 years

Credit Card Fraud: 5 years

Credit Card Fraud: 5 years

