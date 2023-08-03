McManus Trail Community Market slated for Saturday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new event is coming to Beckley this weekend, and this one is for a good cause.

The first-ever McManus Trail Community Market will be held on Saturday, August 5. The event will feature vendors, food trucks and local businesses, which will be spread across Prince Street from McDonald’s to Robert Dunlap’s office up the hill.

Organizers- which includes Beckley Events, Vinyl Tracks, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority/WV Hive and Win WV- say the $20 vendor change, as well as any additional donations, will be given to the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.

“The financial support helps us keep the doors open and the lights on and all of that,” shared Scott Miller, Executive Director of Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center. “But probably a bigger piece is the exposure to the community because what we know is, the more people that understand the works that we do, the safer the children in the community are going to be...”

Saturday’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Miller says Just For Kids will have a booth set up to answer any questions about their efforts to save children in Raleigh and Fayette Counties. He says volunteer opportunities will also be available.

