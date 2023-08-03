McManus Trail Community Market slated for Saturday

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new event is coming to Beckley this weekend, and this one is for a good cause.

The first-ever McManus Trail Community Market will be held on Saturday, August 5. The event will feature vendors, food trucks and local businesses, which will be spread across Prince Street from McDonald’s to Robert Dunlap’s office up the hill.

Organizers- which includes Beckley Events, Vinyl Tracks, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority/WV Hive and Win WV- say the $20 vendor change, as well as any additional donations, will be given to the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.

“The financial support helps us keep the doors open and the lights on and all of that,” shared Scott Miller, Executive Director of Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center. “But probably a bigger piece is the exposure to the community because what we know is, the more people that understand the works that we do, the safer the children in the community are going to be...”

Saturday’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Miller says Just For Kids will have a booth set up to answer any questions about their efforts to save children in Raleigh and Fayette Counties. He says volunteer opportunities will also be available.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
Mother wants justice in son’s death
Mitchell Stadium
Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games
Tajay Crockett Jr. found safe
UPDATE: Missing juvenile Tajay Crockett Jr. found
Nichole Brooks
Brooks get 30 years in prison

Latest News

Court ruling
Six inmates plead guilty to possessing weapons at FCI Beckley
Raleigh County Public Library
Central air, water bottle filling stations make public library a haven from summer heat
Rep. Griffith presents books from Library of Congress to Tazewell County Library System
Rep. Griffith presents books from Library of Congress to Tazewell County Library System
Court Generic
Beckley woman sentenced for instrumental role in firearm trafficking conspiracy