Interview @ Noon: ‘Love in Action’ giveaway returns to the armory in Welch this weekend
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pastor Gerald Mayhan and his organization Gerald Mayhan Ministries returns this weekend--August 5th for the 12th annual “Love In Action-WV” community outreach event at the Welch Armory at 600 Stewart Street.
The three-hour long event will be filled with giveaways including gift cards, laptops, chromebooks, TVs, bicycles, groceries, clothes/shoes, backpacks filled with school supplies, and more.
Last year 2,500 in the McDowell County community were served.
This year’s event will run from 9 AM until noon.
Pastor Mayhan stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to discuss more.
