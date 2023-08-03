Interview @ Noon: ‘Love in Action’ giveaway returns to the armory in Welch this weekend

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pastor Gerald Mayhan and his organization Gerald Mayhan Ministries returns this weekend--August 5th for the 12th annual “Love In Action-WV” community outreach event at the Welch Armory at 600 Stewart Street.

The three-hour long event will be filled with giveaways including gift cards, laptops, chromebooks, TVs, bicycles, groceries, clothes/shoes, backpacks filled with school supplies, and more.

Last year 2,500 in the McDowell County community were served.

This year’s event will run from 9 AM until noon.

Pastor Mayhan stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to discuss more.

Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.2.23
