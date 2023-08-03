GTT: Your Inside Look at The Granada--plus Barbie, Badfinger & Belinda Armstrong

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Barbie has come to life in the form of Margot Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling’s Ken and a hosts of other star-studded Barbies.

The film features Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell & Dame Helen Mirren just to name a few.

And it will be showing throughout the weekend at the Granada.

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

See the trailer showtimes below and more information in the interview above.

BARBIE (PG-13) SHOWTIMES THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 7:00 PM FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 7:00 PM SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 1:00 PM SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 4:00 PM SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 7:00 PM SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 1:30 PM SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 5:30 PM

Also coming to the Granada on September 15th @ 7 PM is ‘Badfinger.’

You can purchase tickets ranging from $25 -$35 here.

Badfinger is a Welsh rock band formed in 1961, and one of the world’s longest running bands. Performing under various lineups since 1968 Joey Molland has kept the legacy of Badfinger alive. Badfinger performs in theatres, and at fairs & festivals throughout the U.S and still commands immense crowds and standing room venues. They are recognized for their influence on the 1970s power pop genre, having sold an estimated 14 million records. Badfinger had four consecutive worldwide hits from 1970 to 1972: “Come and Get It” (written and produced by Paul McCartney, 1970), “No Matter What” (produced by Mal Evans, 1970), “Day After Day” (produced by George Harrison, 1971), and “Baby Blue” (produced by Todd Rundgren, 1972). Their song “Without You” (1970) has been recorded many times, and became a US and UK number-one hit for Harry Nilsson and, twenty-four years later, a UK number-one for Mariah Carey.

