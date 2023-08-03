GTT: Your Inside Look at The Granada--plus Barbie, Badfinger & Belinda Armstrong

Nicole Smith & Joshua Bolden also take you inside the historic Granada theater for a upclose look.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Barbie has come to life in the form of Margot Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling’s Ken and a hosts of other star-studded Barbies.

The film features Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell & Dame Helen Mirren just to name a few.

And it will be showing throughout the weekend at the Granada.

See the trailer showtimes below and more information in the interview above.

BARBIE (PG-13) SHOWTIMES
THURSDAY, AUGUST 37:00 PM
FRIDAY, AUGUST 47:00 PM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 51:00 PM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 54:00 PM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 57:00 PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 61:30 PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 65:30 PM

Also coming to the Granada on September 15th @ 7 PM is ‘Badfinger.’

You can purchase tickets ranging from $25 -$35 here.

