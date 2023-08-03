GTT: Your Inside Look at The Granada--plus Barbie, Badfinger & Belinda Armstrong
Nicole Smith & Joshua Bolden also take you inside the historic Granada theater for a upclose look.
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Barbie has come to life in the form of Margot Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling’s Ken and a hosts of other star-studded Barbies.
The film features Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell & Dame Helen Mirren just to name a few.
And it will be showing throughout the weekend at the Granada.
See the trailer showtimes below and more information in the interview above.
|BARBIE (PG-13)
|SHOWTIMES
|THURSDAY, AUGUST 3
|7:00 PM
|FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
|7:00 PM
|SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
|1:00 PM
|SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
|4:00 PM
|SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
|7:00 PM
|SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
|1:30 PM
|SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
|5:30 PM
Also coming to the Granada on September 15th @ 7 PM is ‘Badfinger.’
You can purchase tickets ranging from $25 -$35 here.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.