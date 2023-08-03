Families needed for Adult Family Care Program

Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is seeking homes to participate in the agency’s Adult Family Care Program.

Clint R. Stenger, homefinding specialist with the agency, said the program allows aged and disabled adults who are unable to care for themselves but do not need a higher level of care to live in a “family-like setting.”

“The program works with the community to allow adults who need a loving, caring, and supportive home to be matched with a provider,” he said. “The need for this service is continually growing as is the need for caregivers. We are currently looking to increase awareness for the need of caregivers out to the local community. Anyone that is interested in learning more about opening your home to care for those in need, this is the program for you.”

Qualified caregivers will receive training at no cost and may receive payment for providing supervision and care for no more than three adults.

Stenger said the representative for this area is Kelly O’Morris who can be reached at 304-765-7344, extension 00052.

