A dreary day is on tap for our region

A disturbance will bring our region scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall, so localized flooding cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected today as temperatures stay in the upper 60s and low 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight.

Some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight as temperatures hover in the 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow won’t be a washout, but some passing showers and thunderstorms are possible at times. Temperatures will be warmer than today in the 70s and low 80s.

Passing showers and storms are possible tomorrow as highs climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry on Saturday; however, a stray shower/thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. We’ll have a better chance for pop-up showers and storms on Sunday. It’ll be a warm and muggy weekend with highs in the 80s for most.

Most should stay dry on Saturday, but some pop-up showers and storms are possible on Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will bring some more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.