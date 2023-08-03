A dreary day is on tap for our region
Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected today
A disturbance will bring our region scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall, so localized flooding cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight.
Tomorrow won’t be a washout, but some passing showers and thunderstorms are possible at times. Temperatures will be warmer than today in the 70s and low 80s.
Most should stay dry on Saturday; however, a stray shower/thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. We’ll have a better chance for pop-up showers and storms on Sunday. It’ll be a warm and muggy weekend with highs in the 80s for most.
A cold front will bring some more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
