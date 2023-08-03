Central air, water bottle filling stations make public library a haven from summer heat

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Libraries are great places to catch up on your reading, but did you know that they can also be a haven from harsh temperatures?

Earlier this week, the Raleigh County Public Library took to social media to remind those in the community that each branch is equipped with central air, water fountains, water bottle filling stations and bathroom facilities.

WVVA spoke to the library’s director, Amy Stover, to learn more. She says everyone is welcome to use their space to escape the summer heat, as long as they are respecting library rules.

“If it’s hot and you need a cool place, come. Hang out here. Grab a book. Grab a magazine. Grab a board game. Play a game of chess. We’ve got a lot to do, and we’re happy to have you.”

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library cards are free, and Stover says they are always hosting zero-cost activities and programs for all ages.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.