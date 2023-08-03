Burmeister Avenue closed until further notice after accident involving tractor trailer

Aug. 3, 2023
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh Hill in the area of Burmeister Avenue will be closed until further notice according to the Beckley Police Department.

The closure is due to an accident that involved a tractor trailer.

BPD asks that motorists completely avoid the area and find alternate routes while the scene is being worked on by crews and first responders.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

