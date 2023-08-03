Burmeister Avenue closed until further notice after accident involving tractor trailer

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh Hill in the area of Burmeister Avenue will be closed until further notice according to the Beckley Police Department.

The closure is due to an accident that involved a tractor trailer.

BPD asks that motorists completely avoid the area and find alternate routes while the scene is being worked on by crews and first responders.

